Roger Clifford Thomas
Thomas, Roger Clifford

Roger Clifford Thomas born April 22, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. Beloved husband of Jo Ann Thomas of 53 years, preceded in death, father of Julie (John) Blair, Brian (Lisa) Thomas and devoted grandfather (aka "Poppy") to Jack and Logan Thomas, brother to Jean Kuhlmann (Thomas) and dearest life-long friend to many, rejoins hands with his wife in God's kingdom on Friday, September 18th after unexpected complications arose from his year-long battle with esophageal cancer.

Friends and family will forever cherish precious memories of his genuine and caring personality and his unique ability to make everyone feel as if they were the center of his universe when they spoke to him. Roger remained steadfast in his faith and inspired everyone he encountered with his uplifting spirit and remarkable courage. To help advance medicine, Roger has donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine. If desired, memorial donations may be provided to Lutheran Family and Children Services or Trinity Lutheran Church.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
