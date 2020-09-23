Schallom, Roger David

age 61, of Oakville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by family at his home after a battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

He was loved and cared for by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years Lynn (nee Maurer) Schallom. He will live forever through his children Danielle Herbst and her husband Mike (MAJ, US Army), Megan Schallom and her fiance Tim Godfrey, and David Schallom (CPT, US Army) and his wife Alexis Schallom. Roger had two loving granddaughters, Katherine and Rosemary.

Roger was born in St. Louis, MO on November 22, 1958, son of the late Roger Schallom and Claire Ann (nee Goeke) Schallom. He is survived by his mother, brother Jim Schallom and sister Sharon Allen.

Roger was a graduate and state soccer champion of Oakville High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from McKendree College and a MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He worked for McDonnell Douglas and the Boeing Company for 30 years in international business. He was a sports fanatic especially for the Cardinals, Blues, and NASCAR. One of his favorite pastimes was coaching youth softball and soccer. In the last few years, he dedicated himself to giving back through the Industrial Participation Association of Canada, Patient Family Advisory Council at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, and St. Louis Bworks.

Services: A funeral Mass will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4550 Telegraph Road Friday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed at www.sfastl.org/live. In memoriam donations can be made to St. Louis Bworks or The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital Steinbach Cancer Fund for Lymphoma Research.