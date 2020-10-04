Bennett, Roger Dee

Roger D. Bennett, 79, died Saturday, September 26 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis due to complications from Covid-19 after a month long fight. Born October 15, 1940 in Lincoln, NE, the only son to Edith and DeWitt Bennett, he graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he played varsity football and was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. At Wesleyan, Roger met and married Linda J. Bennett; their 60th wedding anniversary is this July. Before retiring he was an executive in the publishing industry, when he was known to sport a trim beard and smoke a pipe.

Roger was a lover of fishing, lover of baseball, lover of animals (indulgent cat dad to many) and never one to shy away from a good dad joke. He was an avid reader, talented woodworker and expert fish fryer with a voracious appetite for blueberries. He also believed in justice. A devoted grandpa and loyal husband and father, he is survived by his wife Linda, his daughters Jeanne, Gail, and Heather and his six beloved grandchildren, Juliann, Vince, Cory, Cassie, Sydney, and Jace.

Services: The family will hold a private memorial on his birthday, October 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, you may honor him by making a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation, supporting healthcare workers in your area and by wearing a mask.