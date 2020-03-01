Gould, Roger

of Ballwin, MO, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Virginia Gould; devoted father of Jennifer (Michael) Schudel, Christy Hawkins and Katie Gould; cherished Papa "Donie" of Julia, Courtney, Stephen, Molly, Ashley, Avianna, and one on his way (Roscoe); dear brother of Charles "Chuck" Gould, Martha (Bill) Claybaugh, John (Linda) Gould, and Dennis Gould; Roger is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Roger is also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Gould.

Roger enjoyed spending time outdoors, bird watching, playing golf, and watching football. Roger loved his family and absolutely adored his grandkids. Roger was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family will be holding private services at a later date. Memorials may be made in Roger's name to the donor's choice. Visit Baue.com