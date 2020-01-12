Decker, Roger J.

82, of St. Louis, MO, entered into rest on November 14, 2019.

Loving husband of Lois (nee Kohler) Decker; dear father of Mary (Jim) Hoffmann, Barbara (Dave) Schwenck, Brenda (Dave) Andrews, Timothy (Laurie) Decker, Lori (Bobby) Winston, the late Jeffrey Decker and Jeremy Decker; dear brother of the late Gilbert Decker, Roy Decker, Marian Vuichard, Margaret Diveley, Raymond Decker and survived by Kenneth (Lee Ann) Decker; dear brother-in-law of Jim (Janice) Kohler; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle & friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until services at 12:00 noon at St. Philips United Church of Christ, 10708 Lavinia, Saint Louis, MO 63123. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Roger to St. Philips UCC or Parkinson's Foundation.