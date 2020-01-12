Roger J. Decker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger J. Decker.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Decker, Roger J.

82, of St. Louis, MO, entered into rest on November 14, 2019.

Loving husband of Lois (nee Kohler) Decker; dear father of Mary (Jim) Hoffmann, Barbara (Dave) Schwenck, Brenda (Dave) Andrews, Timothy (Laurie) Decker, Lori (Bobby) Winston, the late Jeffrey Decker and Jeremy Decker; dear brother of the late Gilbert Decker, Roy Decker, Marian Vuichard, Margaret Diveley, Raymond Decker and survived by Kenneth (Lee Ann) Decker; dear brother-in-law of Jim (Janice) Kohler; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle & friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until services at 12:00 noon at St. Philips United Church of Christ, 10708 Lavinia, Saint Louis, MO 63123. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Roger to St. Philips UCC or Parkinson's Foundation.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.