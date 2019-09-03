St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Roger J. Sommer

Roger J. Sommer Obituary

Sommer, Roger J.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 83.Beloved husband for 45 years of Ann C. Sommer (nee Howald); loving father of Roger W. Sommer, Melissa Sommer, Jeffrey (Susan) Sommer, Greg Tainter and the late George Tainter; dear grandfather of Joshua (Clarissa) Sommer, Anna (Spencer) Meurer, Chance (Dani) Sommer, Jaimie (Josh) Wilmes and Hilary Pacanowski; great-grandfather of Peyton Meurer, Lennon Meurer and Jane Sommer; son of the late Albert W. Colette Sommer; brother of Jackie (Donald) Schappe, the late Darleen (Fred) Pund and the late Gladys Griesenauer; brother-in-law of Ray Griesenauer and John (Nancy) Howald; loving uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Roger was born in Dardenne, MO and graduated from Wentzville High School. He was an Agent for Reliable Life Insurance Co., Shelter Insurance Co. and a land developer. Roger was an active member of Most Sacred Heart, Eureka Lions Club and Eureka/Pacific Elks #2644. He enjoyed sports and hunting, was a lover of music and a past member of The Barber Shoppers of St. Louis.

Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart, Eureka, Thursday 11:00 a.m. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eureka Lions Club for eye research, P.O. Box 65, Eureka, MO 63025. Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Wednesday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
