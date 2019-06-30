|
|
Turner, Roger Lee on Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Barbara Turner (nee Hughes); dear father of Thomas (the late Carol) Turner and Tammy (Richard) Walsh; cherished Grandpa of Bennett (Joy) Walsh, Andrew Walsh, and Lexi Walsh. Born in 1931, Roger spent his life as a Southern Baptist minister, Sunday School teacher and history teacher. He and Barbara were avid travelers visiting over 70 countries. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, reading, and planning the next trip. Services: A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd. 63124. Visitation will be Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until time of service at church. In lieu of flowers or donations, spend time with your family and friends and do a random act of kindness in Dad's memory. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019