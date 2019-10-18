St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Holden, Roger M.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Holden (nee Smith); dear father of Mike Holden, Lisa (Steve) Schreiber and the late Steven Holden; dear grandfather of 7; great-grand-father of 12; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 21, 10:30 a.m. until Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to The National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
