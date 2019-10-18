|
Holden, Roger M.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Holden (nee Smith); dear father of Mike Holden, Lisa (Steve) Schreiber and the late Steven Holden; dear grandfather of 7; great-grand-father of 12; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 21, 10:30 a.m. until Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to The National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019