Collins, Roger W. of Defiance, MO on Mon- day, April 15, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Adrienne Collins (nee Aguado); dear father of Roger A. Collins, Mary (Don) Ecsedy, Ann (John) Schultz, Joanna (Peter) Gray, Elise (Jon) Joplin, Rosalie (Jeff) Akerson, Sarah (Charles) Hill, and Emily (John) Lucey. Mr. Collins had worked at McDonnell Douglas and retired from Anheuser Busch. Service: Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in New Melle, MO. Memorials requested to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation or Iron Spike Train Museum in Washington, MO. Visitation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Friday ,April 19 from 9-11 a.m.









