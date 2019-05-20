Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Williams Signor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Signor, Roger Williams (10/20/1931-05/04/2019), of University City, MO died on May 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mimi, his sons, Gary, Glen and Jim Signor, his daughter, Diane Signor, his stepsons James and Nicolas Spatola, husband of Angie, grandchildren Anya Rosener, and Noel and Oscar Spatola, brothers-in-law Stephen Fenwick and Thomas Hull, husband of Paula. His late wife, Ann, died in 1990. After leaving college at Saint Lawrence University in Canton, NY, he was a reporter and photographer at The Corning Leader in Corning, NY. In 1959, he relocated to St. Louis to serve as Director of Press Relations for the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Roger became Public Information Director and science writer for Washington University in St. Louis from 1962 until 1976, serving under Chancellors Tom Eliot and William Danforth. Roger was editor of science and medicine at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He wrote and produced a weekly science page and medicine page, and news stories until his retirement in 1995. He earned many awards for journalism. He created sensitive poems and autobiographical short stories, and artwork, ranging from impressionist paintings, modern art, and nature sketches. He served on the board of directors for the local chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI). Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1st at 4:30 p.m. at Graham Chapel at Washington University in St. Louis. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists in memory of Roger's legacy at

