Fogt, Roland
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved son of Edelgard "Hilda" and the late August Fogt; loving brother of Norman (Alisa) Fogt and Annette Crawford; cherished uncle of Justin (Cherish) Fogt, Jessica (Mark) Miller, Joshua (Samantha) Crawford and Sarah Crawford; our dear great-uncle, cousin and dear friend of Dominic Ferronato and William Torno.
Roland's career was dedicated to the service of law enforcement, including the US Air Force, US Navy Reserves, Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco Control and the St. Louis County Courts.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 26, 10:30 a.m. to JB National Cemetery for 11:00 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the USO of Missouri are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019