Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Fogt, Roland

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved son of Edelgard "Hilda" and the late August Fogt; loving brother of Norman (Alisa) Fogt and Annette Crawford; cherished uncle of Justin (Cherish) Fogt, Jessica (Mark) Miller, Joshua (Samantha) Crawford and Sarah Crawford; our dear great-uncle, cousin and dear friend of Dominic Ferronato and William Torno.

Roland's career was dedicated to the service of law enforcement, including the US Air Force, US Navy Reserves, Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco Control and the St. Louis County Courts.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 26, 10:30 a.m. to JB National Cemetery for 11:00 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the USO of Missouri are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
