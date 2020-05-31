Hass, Roman J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Bonnie Hass and the late Jeanette Kennedy; loving father of Michael (Norma), James (Sharon), Daniel (Ann), David (Brenda), and Susan (Joseph) Rudolph; dearest grandfather of Stephen (Dana), Brian (Denise), Andrew (Martha), Timothy (Rita), Christina, Nicholas, Ashton, Jeffrey (Jessica), Kaitlin, and Samantha; dear uncle, great uncle, neighbor and friend. Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Honor flight or St. Vincent DePaul Society. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.