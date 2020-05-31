Yates, Ron 85, of Vero Beach, Florida and St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday, May 28, from injuries resulting from a car accident. In addition to Louann, his wife of 35 years, he leaves behind 4 children, Michael Uelk (Judy), Greg Uelk, Laura Christie and Sarah Cummings (Andy) and 11 grandchildren, Madeleine, Samantha, William, Wendy, Graham, David, Cameron, Bennett, Alexandra, Michael and Nicole. For those who knew Ron, all could agree that he was a character with character and a true original; constantly full of 'it' and living his life to the fullest with his family and friends. Born on December 11, 1934, to Mary Alice and Gordon Yates of Springfield, Missouri, Ron grew up there surrounded by a large loving, religious extended family, which gathered together every Sunday. Ron, an accomplished athlete, attended Drury University on a full tennis scholarship, spent a short time in the U.S. Army Reserve and had an abbreviated career with the New York Yankees farm team. This was ultimately not the life for him, and though he never aspired to a career selling empty boxes, that's exactly what happened. After starting his career at Allied Van Lines in Springfield, he was recruited by Weyerhaeuser in St. Louis and was quickly promoted to General Manager. In 1980, Ron was recruited by Jim Malloy, President of Jefferson Smurfit Corporation to join the firm's executive management team in Alton, Illinois and was instrumental in building the organization into the largest paper packaging company in America. As Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Jefferson Smurfit, Ron spearheaded the firm's highest sales growth from 1985-1990. Ron retired from Jefferson Smurfit at age 58 but continued as an industry consultant. He was a truly generous person with his time, talent and treasure and was very active in more than 30 professional and not for profit organizations in both St. Louis, Missouri and Vero Beach, Florida. Ron found the love of his life, Louann, in 1981 and convinced her to marry him in 1985, immediately inheriting an ever-growing family, of which he became the beloved patriarch. Ron's passion for living life to the fullest and using his humorous, fun-loving personality made everyone feel at ease. He was an avid sports fan, consummate host and raconteur that relished sharing jokes and stories (often the same ones over and over again…he rarely had, or needed any new material). Ron and Louann enjoyed playing tennis and golf and traveling the world. His final wish was to be celebrated for the great life he was given. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.