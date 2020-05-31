Ron Yates
Yates, Ron 85, of Vero Beach, Florida and St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday, May 28, from injuries resulting from a car accident. In addition to Louann, his wife of 35 years, he leaves behind 4 children, Michael Uelk (Judy), Greg Uelk, Laura Christie and Sarah Cummings (Andy) and 11 grandchildren, Madeleine, Samantha, William, Wendy, Graham, David, Cameron, Bennett, Alexandra, Michael and Nicole. For those who knew Ron, all could agree that he was a character with character and a true original; constantly full of 'it' and living his life to the fullest with his family and friends. Born on December 11, 1934, to Mary Alice and Gordon Yates of Springfield, Missouri, Ron grew up there surrounded by a large loving, religious extended family, which gathered together every Sunday. Ron, an accomplished athlete, attended Drury University on a full tennis scholarship, spent a short time in the U.S. Army Reserve and had an abbreviated career with the New York Yankees farm team. This was ultimately not the life for him, and though he never aspired to a career selling empty boxes, that's exactly what happened. After starting his career at Allied Van Lines in Springfield, he was recruited by Weyerhaeuser in St. Louis and was quickly promoted to General Manager. In 1980, Ron was recruited by Jim Malloy, President of Jefferson Smurfit Corporation to join the firm's executive management team in Alton, Illinois and was instrumental in building the organization into the largest paper packaging company in America. As Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Jefferson Smurfit, Ron spearheaded the firm's highest sales growth from 1985-1990. Ron retired from Jefferson Smurfit at age 58 but continued as an industry consultant. He was a truly generous person with his time, talent and treasure and was very active in more than 30 professional and not for profit organizations in both St. Louis, Missouri and Vero Beach, Florida. Ron found the love of his life, Louann, in 1981 and convinced her to marry him in 1985, immediately inheriting an ever-growing family, of which he became the beloved patriarch. Ron's passion for living life to the fullest and using his humorous, fun-loving personality made everyone feel at ease. He was an avid sports fan, consummate host and raconteur that relished sharing jokes and stories (often the same ones over and over again…he rarely had, or needed any new material). Ron and Louann enjoyed playing tennis and golf and traveling the world. His final wish was to be celebrated for the great life he was given. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.

May 30, 2020
Very sorry to hear of the passing of my cousin Ron
Greg Trotter
Family
May 30, 2020
Dear Luann, my deepest sympathy to you and your family upon the death of your beloved husband, Ron. May-your faith in God grant you peace and comfort now and in the days ahead. I will always remember the laughter that transpired whenever Bob and I were with you and Ron. Fond memories. May he Rest In Peace. Love, Ellie
Ellie McCabe
Friend
May 29, 2020
Louann, Dick and I are so truly saddened by this news. When thinking of Ron, who cannot immediately think of the twinkle in his eyes, the story he is about to tell or the immaculate habit of dress and grooming which were all a part of the immediate vision of Ron. He was a terrific man and we always looked forward to the company of both of you. With prayers, sympathy and love, Carolyn and Dick Bower
Carolyn & Dick Bower
Friend
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Louann and your whole family, youre in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. Ron was such a nice man, he always made me feel welcome anytime I was around him, he was a true gentleman.
Barbara Combs
May 29, 2020
We got to know Ron in Sea Colony and always enjoyed his colourful
comments. Our condolences to all the family. Art and Val Van Camp
Art and Val Van Camp
Friend
May 29, 2020
You will be sorely missed. I dont ever remember being around Ron and not laughing what a personality and humor My condolences to LouAnn and all the family
Jeannette Corbett
Friend
May 29, 2020
My deepest and sincerest condolences for your loss. ❤ Kevin Paré Sea Colony
Kevin Par&#233;
Acquaintance
