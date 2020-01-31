|
Plachy, Ronald A.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Sally Plachy (nee Deubner); loving step-father of Scott (fiancée Heather Fogerty) Nicholas; dear brother of Tony (Emily) Plachy; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 1, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 noon. Interment at Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020