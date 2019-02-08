Bub, Ronald Anthony age 83, asleep in Jesus Feb. 5, 2019. Loving husband of LaVerne Bub; dear father of Daniel (the late Kyung Sook), Steven (Rita) & David (Xiaomei) Bub; grandfather of Caitlin, Jason, Tara (Dean), Randi, Sabreena, Rita A., Dalan & Torie (Aaron); great-grandfather of 3; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin & friend. Ron graduated from Affton High School, served in the Army National Guard and retired from National Supermarkets. Services: Funeral 12:30 p.m., Monday at Salem Lutheran Church. VISITATION SUNDAY 2-5 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
