Ronald Anton Hetz
Hetz, Ronald Anton

79, entered into heavenly rest on June 26, 2020. Loving husband of 54 years to Ellen (nee Stahl) Hetz; dear father of Ross (Megan) Hetz and Rachel (Mark) Hofman; beloved Opa to Rose, Romy, and Rory Hetz and Matthew Hofman; dear brother to Randall (Judy) Hetz and Rochelle (Jerry) Thornton.

Services: Memorial Visit. Tues., 7/7, from 2-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis MO 63116), Memorial Service Wed. 7/8 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran (2650 Miami St., St. Louis, MO 63118). Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery. See

www.ZiegenheinFuneralHome.Com for full obituary.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2020.
