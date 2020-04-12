Ronald Arthur Lowy

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Lowy, Ronald Arthur

April 10, 2020, beloved son of the late Frederick T. and the late Irene E. Lowy; dear brother and brother-in-law of Stephen R. Lowy (Susan A.); dear uncle of Holly E. Bernstein (Marc) Andrew I. Lowy , Nicole B. Lowy (Wendy Clymer) and Michael F. Lowy (Jen); our dear great-uncle and friend.

Ronald grew up in Clayton Gardens at 211 N. Forsyth, attended Wydown School, graduated from MICDS, graduated from Swarthmore College and attended Columbia University School of Law for one year. Ronald resided at #1 McKnight Place assisted living and Skilled Nursing Facilities.

Services: Private family service will be held and a later memorial service may also be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
