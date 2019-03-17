Ronald Cole

Cole, CMSgt., Ronald Brent Arnold, MO, March 13, 2019, age 53. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Farrell) Cole; father of Blake and Courtney; dear son of Ronald and Sharon (nee Politte) Cole; grandson of Velva (the late Numan) Cole and the late James and Dorothy Politte; brother of William (Nancy) Cole. Dear uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 309 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at church from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USO, , or National Association of Rare Diseases.www.dietrichfuneralhome.com

