Kirnbauer, Ronald D. Sr.

77, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, of lung cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Aline (Thomure) Kirnbauer; son Ronald (Sharon) Kirnbauer, Jr.; daughters Kathleen (Patrick) Mahoney and Patricia (John) McAlister; five grand-children: Joshua (Kaylynn), Lane, Kristen, Ian and Elise; and one great-grandchild, Luke. Wonderful brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ron was born in St. Louis, MO, April 22, 1942 and married his high school sweetheart June 8, 1963. He worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 42 years before retiring. Ron loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, visiting with neighbors and telling tall-tales. We will all miss the mischievous sparkle in his eyes.

Services: Visitation, March 8, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave., 63116. Memorial Service, March 9, 2020, 11:30 a.m., departing John L. Ziegenhein & Sons at 12:30 for Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .