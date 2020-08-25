Moore, Ronald David

Ronald David (Mac) Moore, 88, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on August 22, 2020. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia and children Carla (James), Caren, Cheryl, David (Patricia), Daniel (Susan) and grandchildren Cara (Scott), Michael (Margaret), Clayton, Isaac (Adrianna), Natalie, Mackenzie, Alaina, Zachary and great-children Austyn, Adyson, Madeline and Julia. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Melba and Ruth, brother Eugene, sister Marjorie, and son-in-law Thomas.

Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a friend to everyone he met. He was a United States Military Air Force Veteran serving his country during the Korean War. Ronald worked for Ozark, TWA and American Airlines for 33 years as an airline mechanic, writing a repair manual which was used by all after his retirement. Ronald loved his church, Arlington United Methodist Church in Bridgeton, Missouri, volunteering in many different ways from Sunday School teacher to janitor. Ronald spent his free time enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren often flying across the country to babysit and "fly them to the moon" on swings at the local parks. No words can express the legacy this wonderful man has left through his love and devotion to his family.

A special heartfelt appreciation is sent to the people at Pathways Hospice (Maggie) for the loving care and support of Ronald during this past year. Memorial donations may be made to Arlington United Methodist Church, 3770 McKelvey Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.

Services: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetary at 10:00am on September 1, 2020.