Hoffmann, M.D., Ronald E.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte Hoffmann (nee Shields); loving father of Catherine (Eugene) Beal, Ann (Stephen) Rafferty, Robert (Mary) Hoffmann, Thomas (Julie)
Hoffmann, Michael (Kathleen) Hoffmann, James (Natalie)
Hoffmann, Mary Blatt, Patricia (Alberto) Calvo add Christopher (Kari Valin) Hoffmann; our dearest grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
A patriot and a proud Marine, he dedicated his life to serving his country, his patients and his family. He served in the Marines as a surgeon during the Korean War. He married the love of his life prior to his deployment. They were together for over 60 years. Upon his return to St. Louis, he became a respected orthopedic surgeon and was unconditionally committed to the well-being of his patients. He raised nine loving children who blessed him with twenty adoring grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A man of unparalleled integrity, he exemplified his Catholic faith. His absence will be forever felt, though, we are all better for having him in our lives and thankful for that gift.
Services: Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(7148 Forsyth Blvd., 63105) Thursday, December 5 at 9:00 a.m., until the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Little Sister of the Poor (www.littlesistersofthepoorstlouis.org). A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019