Ronald E. Tecklenburg Sr.

Ronald E. Tecklenburg Sr. Obituary
Tecklenburg, Ronald E. Sr. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Tecklenburg (nee Geisler); loving father of Ron Jr. (Mary), Terry (Pam) and Kim (Terry) Schott; proud grandfather of Michael, Stephen, Aaron, David, Mitch, Kevin, Jacob, Diana and Brooke; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Disabled American Veterans and Salvation Army. Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
