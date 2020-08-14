Moore, Ronald Eugene

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in St. Louis, MO. Dear son of the late Robert P. and Helen I. (nee Deachan) Moore Sr.; beloved husband of Aileen Moore (nee Hepler); loving father of Patricia Moore, Elizabeth (Kaleb) Vick and Christine (Thomas) Skillman; dear brother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Moore, Cindy Burgess and the late Robert Moore; adoring grandfather to Alex, Ava, Angel Baby Skillman and Isabella Skillman; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army as a Medic in the Vietnam War from 1967-1968.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, August 18 at 12 noon. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Donations to the American Heart Association or Greater St. Louis Honor Flight are appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-9 p.m.