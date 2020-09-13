Krueger, Ronald F.

Passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Jean Krueger (nee Seibert); loving father of Tammie (Ryan) Davidson; dearest grandfather of Thomas, Charles and Oliver Davidson; dear brother of Geri Beringer, Tracy Merton and Craig Merton; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Faithful Blues fan.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 17, 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.