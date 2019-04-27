Fritsch, Ronald Gene 72, of Cahokia, Illinois, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Illinois. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 2, 1946, Ronald was the son of Fred and Dorothy (Courtois) Fritsch, and they precede him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his five children: Kimberly (Mike) Wann of St. Libory, Illinois, Sonya Mitchell of Cahokia, Illinois, Christy Fritsch-Brewer and April Fritsch, both of East Prairie, Missouri and Ronald C. Fritsch of Cahokia, Illinois. A brother Fred Fritsch of St. Louis, Missouri and two sisters; Vicki Dochnal of High Ridge, Missouri and Kim (John) Anderson of O'Fallon, Missouri. Ronald is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and countless beloved friends. Ronald worked for many years as a pressman for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and retired after thirty years of service. He was a longtime member of the 623 Club of Belleville, Illinois, whose members were like his second family. Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the 623 Club of Belleville, 120 N. 3rd Street, Belleville, Illinois, 62220. A memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 623 Club of Belleville. A service of Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, Illinois

