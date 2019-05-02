Hoehn, Ronald Herbert of Wright City, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Jo Ann Hoehn; cherished son of the late William H. and Bernice R. Hoehn; devoted father of Cindy (Martin) McLaughlin, Susan (Edie) Hoehn, Greg Hoehn, Karen (Ted Silverberg) Silverberg, and Theresa Woods; loving grandfather of Matt McLaughlin, Megan (Charles) Allen, Jessica Hargrave, and Joshua (Laura) Silverberg; treasured greatgrandfather of Emma, Josh, Jr., Ruby Jane, and one on the way. Ron is also preceded in death by his brother, Randolf Hoehn. Ron was a gun enthusiast, and an accomplished benchrest target shooter. He was the owner/operator of Hoehn Sales, and also retired from James River Commercial Printing. Ron enjoyed collecting stamps as a hobby. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorials may be made in Ronald's name to Salvation Army, NRA. Services: Visitation Sat., May 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Baue Cave Springs, 3940 W. Clay St. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 2, 2019