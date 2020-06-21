Goodhart, Ronald J. "Ron"

age 72, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in St Louis, Missouri on June 21, 1947 to Joseph and Rose Goodhart (nee

Waeltermann).

Ron was a union electrician with the IBEW Local 1, and retired a decade ago after working more than 40 years in the trade. He was active in the community, and was a member of several organizations, including VFW Post 4105, American Legion Post 444, Knights of Columbus Duchesne Council 2951 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 794, where he began an educational program that gave St. Louis area students first-hand knowledge of the Vietnam era. Ron served with the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. Ron was a good father who cared deeply about his family, a traveler, and a man who lived his life in service to his family, community and country.

Ron is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hart-Goodhart, sons, Brian (Michael Wilson) Goodhart, and Jeffrey (Jessica) Goodhart, daughter, Katie (Christopher) VanDaele, four grandchildren: Paige, Tyler, Henry, and Charlie, two sisters: Judy (Bill) Foley, and Elaine (Tom) Carroll and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Goodhart and Rose Marr, and his wife of 41 years JoAnn Goodhart.

Services: Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville. A private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.

