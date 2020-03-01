|
|
Johnson, Ronald J.
on Wed. Feb. 26, 2020. Loving husband of Kathleen Johnson; loving father of Christopher (Melissa) Johnson and Tina (Jim) Herget; loving grandfather of Jacob (Chelsea), Joshua, Collin, Jessica, Jason, and Melody; dear brother of Kevin (Linda) Johnson; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Private services by KUTIS SO. COUNTY CHAPEL. PUBLIC CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at Grant's Farm, 10501 Gravois Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123 on Mon. Mar. 2, from 4-7 p.m. Follow the signs for celebration on Grant Rd.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020