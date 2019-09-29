Thenhaus, Ronald J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Kay Thenhaus (nee Gasen); loving father of Emily Thenhaus; dear brother of Carl (Maureen) Thenhaus, Pamela (Steve) Mueller and the late Rita (late Leonard) Wilfert; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass, Wednesday, October 2nd, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, October 1st, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Memorial donations in Ron's name may be made to the Ignatian Spirituality Project. For more information: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com