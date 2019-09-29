Ronald J. Thenhaus (1952 - 2019)
  • "Kay and Emily - We are so sorry to hear the loss of Ron. He..."
    - Bob and Jan Oppelt
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Thenhaus, Ronald J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Kay Thenhaus (nee Gasen); loving father of Emily Thenhaus; dear brother of Carl (Maureen) Thenhaus, Pamela (Steve) Mueller and the late Rita (late Leonard) Wilfert; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass, Wednesday, October 2nd, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, October 1st, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Memorial donations in Ron's name may be made to the Ignatian Spirituality Project. For more information: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
