Hatesohl, Ronald James Joined his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born December 12, 1950 to Robert and Carley Hatesohl, who preceded him in death. He was the loving husband of Vivian Hatesohl, father of Amber (Jeff) Gottman, bonus father to Katie (Joe) Canda, Patrick (Jennifer) Walsh, and Maggie (Wes) Suttmoeller, grandfather to twelve of his greatest blessings, one who preceded him in death, brother who preceded him in death, father-in-law, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew and friend to many. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Troy, 1302 Boone Street. Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit Baue.com for more information.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church of Troy
JUN
1
Service
12:00 PM
First Christian Church of Troy
