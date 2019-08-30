DeNike, Ronald John Sr.

was granted his angel wings on Sunday, August 25, 2019. After fighting a long and brave battle with cancer, he spent his final days at his home in Dardenne Prairie, surrounded by those who love him.

Ron was born on September 15, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Dan and Jean (Malkowski) DeNike. He graduated from Rosary High School, Class of 1966. He attended Benedictine College and went on to work as a mailer for the St. Louis Post Dispatch for over 30 years. He married the love of his life, Kristine (Derby), on April 28, 1973 and was the father of two children, Adrianne and Spike, whom he loved without limits. Nothing made him more proud than his only grandson, Brody, whom he lovingly referred to as The Brodster, and two bonus grandsons, Austin and Chase.

Ron was known by many other names – Ronnie, Big Ron, R.D., Dad, Unca, and PawPaw to name a few. No matter what you called him, one thing is for sure, if you knew him, you loved him. He was an avid storyteller, and would talk to absolutely anybody. He certainly didn't know a stranger. He always enjoyed reading (especially the morning paper), fishing, camping, floating, and St. Louis sports, mostly Cardinals baseball. He was a true family man, who loved every opportunity to show his pride for the people he loved so much. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his infectious smile, and the kindness and compassion he showed to everyone he met. He was really looking forward to being reunited in Heaven with his beloved dog, Emmi.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law; Barb (David) Fitzgerald. In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Ronald is survived by two brothers; Dan DeNike and Rick (Marci) DeNike, a sister and brother-in-law; Debbie (Ronnie) Dunwody, six nephews; Dan (April) DeNike, Chris (Lisa) DeNike, Brad DeNike, Scott (Allie) DeNike, David (Becky) Fitzgerald, and Dan (Michele) Fitzgerald, two nieces; Sue (Satish) Pardeshi and Melissa (Ohsmy) Barbosa and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be forever missed by all.

In lieu of a public memorial service, the family asks that you keep Ron's memory shining bright by always remembering the truly amazing man that he was - a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.