Auck, Ronald Joseph

age 76, beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Aubuchon); loving father of Matthew (Lisa Majeski); dear G-Paw to Christina, Cassandra and Charlotte; brother of Kenneth W. and the late Willliam R. Auck and Mary Grass. Passed away, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in Lakewood, OH. US Navy Veteran. Ron was raised in St. Louis and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in 1960. He was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in St. Louis. He also was a longtime member and Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America. Services: Funeral Mass, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1420 Sappington Rd., Crestwood, Missouri 63126, Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to The or the www.mcgorray-hanna.com