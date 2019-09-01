Ronald Joseph Auck

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joseph Auck.
Service Information
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH
44107
(216)-226-5356
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
1420 Sappington Rd.
Crestwood, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Auck, Ronald Joseph

age 76, beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Aubuchon); loving father of Matthew (Lisa Majeski); dear G-Paw to Christina, Cassandra and Charlotte; brother of Kenneth W. and the late Willliam R. Auck and Mary Grass. Passed away, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in Lakewood, OH. US Navy Veteran. Ron was raised in St. Louis and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in 1960. He was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in St. Louis. He also was a longtime member and Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America. Services: Funeral Mass, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1420 Sappington Rd., Crestwood, Missouri 63126, Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to The or the www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.