Ronald Kinzel

Kinzel, Ronald Age 77, of Okawville, IL Entered into rest on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Toler) Kinzel. Funeral service from St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy, IL Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends may call at Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorials to St. Salvator Church or to Okawville H.S. Music Boosters.
Funeral Home
Campagna Funeral Home Ltd
700 S Front St
Okawville, IL 62271
(618) 243-5565
Funeral Home Details
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
