Koebbe, Ronald

was born July 18, 1943, and passed away January 18, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Kirkwood.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Hope (Clayton); dear father of Kristen Blaine (Robert), Brian (Molly), and Andrew

(Jessica); proud grandfather of Audrey, Henry, Simon, Ben, Jack and Merritt; and dear brother of Eugene (Joan) and Carolyn McLachlan (David).

A United States Army veteran, he received two B.S. degrees from Washington University in St. Louis, and an MBA from St. Louis University. After working for Crown Zellerbach and VSM Abrasives, he owned two UPS stores. Ron then enjoyed nine years of retirement.

Well known for his kind, gentle spirit and service to the community, Ron enjoyed volunteering at KUMC, with the Red Cross and Rebuilding Together. He and his dog Bella loved being a part of the APA PetReach program, visiting residents of Gatesworth and Sisters of Mercy. Ron was an avid cheerleader for his grandkids' sporting events and performances. He enjoyed gathering with friends for coffee, tracking his steps, fishing, and doting over his family.

Services: Ron's life will be celebrated at Kirkwood United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 25th at 11 a.m. with visitation prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, American Red Cross, or Kirkwood United Methodist Church.