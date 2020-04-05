Heier, Ronald "Ron" O., J.D.

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved wife and three daughters. Ron and Annette, best friends shared 57 years of marriage together.

Born in St. Louis, he was the son of Omer and Audrey. Ron attended St. Louis University where he earned a Law degree and proceeded to have a distinguished career of corporate law at Brown Shoe company spanning 35 years. In addition to his primary career, he was committed to making a difference as a civic leader, teacher and volunteer. Ron was proudly elected to the Des Peres, MO Board of Alderman, Business Law Professor at UMSL and active in the English as a Second Language program.

Ron was the father of and survived by 3 daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth and Oren, Karen and Frank and Jean and Derek. He cherished his 8 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Megan, Oren, Frank, Irene, Christopher, James and Audrey.

Services: Ron's family will celebrate his life with a private memorial Mass, because of the coronavirus pandemic. If desired, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.