Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Ronald P. "Ron" Nicoletti

Ronald P. "Ron" Nicoletti Obituary
Nicoletti, Ronald P. Ron Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Nell Nicoletti (nee Gruber) for 46 years; dear father of Brian (Kimna), Kevin (Leah), Cory (Erin), Craig and Todd (Molly); dear grandfather of Mia, Adam, Jack, Sam, Dylan and Evan; dear brother of Rick (Karen); Ron was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend to many. Ron had a successful career with Anheuser-Busch, Progressive Ink and St. Louis Community College. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 14, 12:30 p.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or CBC High School appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
