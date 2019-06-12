|
Nicoletti, Ronald P. Ron Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Nell Nicoletti (nee Gruber) for 46 years; dear father of Brian (Kimna), Kevin (Leah), Cory (Erin), Craig and Todd (Molly); dear grandfather of Mia, Adam, Jack, Sam, Dylan and Evan; dear brother of Rick (Karen); Ron was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend to many. Ron had a successful career with Anheuser-Busch, Progressive Ink and St. Louis Community College. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 14, 12:30 p.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or CBC High School appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019