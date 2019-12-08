Paneitz, Ronald
81, of St. Peters, December 3, 2019. Vis. Monday, Dec. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. with Funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m., Dardenne Presbyterian Church 7400 S. Outer Rd. 364. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Paneitz; his sons, Scott (Tamara) Paneitz and Steve (Diane) Paneitz; his grandchildren, Tyler Paneitz and Zach Paneitz; his step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren; his brother, Eugene (Faye) Paneitz; his nephews, Terry, Neal (Donna), Mark (Sheri); his niece, Sheila; and his great-and-great-great nieces and nephews. Visit Baue.com