Reverend Ronald Paul Hilmer

Reverend Ronald Paul Hilmer Obituary
Hilmer, Reverend Ronald Paul Hilmer, the Reverend Ronald Paul at home with Jesus on March 3rd, 2019. Survived by his wife Margaret Maggie Todd Hilmer; children Jonathan Hilmer, Lorri Hilmer Hackett, Jim Bone, Lisa Todd Van Buren, Andrea Todd Schneider and brother, Gary Hilmer. Preceded in death by children Donald and Rebeccah Hilmer and wife Virginia (Bone) Hilmer. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 7th, 3-7 p.m. at Meramec Bluffs and Friday, March 8th, 10 a.m. until time of Celebration service at 11 a.m. at Meramec Bluffs, Chapel of the Cross, 50 Meramec Trails Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021. Interment Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
