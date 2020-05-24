Wilbois, Ronald Peter, MD age 82, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Peter and Ellen Johanna (nee Olsen) Wilbois. Ron graduated as a Registered Pharmacist from the University of Illinois, and later going to Medical School at the University of Chicago and becoming a Medical Doctor. His medical career included practices with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital and retiring from Missouri Baptist. He was the beloved husband of Carol D. Wilbois (nee Rischeck); dear father of Kim (Frank) Allen and Kristy Howard; loving grandfather of Travis (Lexi) Allen, Nathan (Lauren) Allen, Morgan Howard and Zach Howard; brother-in-law of Lois Scoville; and, not to be forgotten, his beloved companion Bitsy. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.