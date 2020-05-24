Ronald Peter Wilbois M.D.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbois, Ronald Peter, MD age 82, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Peter and Ellen Johanna (nee Olsen) Wilbois. Ron graduated as a Registered Pharmacist from the University of Illinois, and later going to Medical School at the University of Chicago and becoming a Medical Doctor. His medical career included practices with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital and retiring from Missouri Baptist. He was the beloved husband of Carol D. Wilbois (nee Rischeck); dear father of Kim (Frank) Allen and Kristy Howard; loving grandfather of Travis (Lexi) Allen, Nathan (Lauren) Allen, Morgan Howard and Zach Howard; brother-in-law of Lois Scoville; and, not to be forgotten, his beloved companion Bitsy. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved