Wilbois, Ronald Peter, MD age 82, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Peter and Ellen Johanna (nee Olsen) Wilbois. Ron graduated as a Registered Pharmacist from the University of Illinois, and later going to Medical School at the University of Chicago and becoming a Medical Doctor. His medical career included practices with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital and retiring from Missouri Baptist. He was the beloved husband of Carol D. Wilbois (nee Rischeck); dear father of Kim (Frank) Allen and Kristy Howard; loving grandfather of Travis (Lexi) Allen, Nathan (Lauren) Allen, Morgan Howard and Zach Howard; brother-in-law of Lois Scoville; and, not to be forgotten, his beloved companion Bitsy. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com