Hering, Ronald R. passed away at his home Dec. 3, 2018 at his home in Crestwood, MO. Ron was born in Sutherland to his parents, Lorna and Albert Hering. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1962 and always enjoyed returning for class reunions. Known as Crusher because his larger-than-life personality matched his physical frame, he worked in the steel industry for many years before retiring. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Jean Smith and Joan Tatum; and his beloved soul mate Penny Carlyon. He is survived by a sister Alberta Stauffer of Broken Bow, numerous cousins and countless friends. Services: A celebration of life is planned for May 18, 2019 at Jefferson Grill in Kirkwood. Ron's ashes will be combined with his beloved Penny's and scattered at their favorite spot on the river. Memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 as tribute to Ron's love of so many canine companions in his lifetime.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019