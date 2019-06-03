Ronald S. Sauer

Service Information
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL
62236
(618)-281-4123
Obituary
Sauer, Ronald S. 74, of Columbia, IL, died June 1, 2019. Surviving are spouse, Lynda L. (nee Habermehl) Sauer of Columbia, IL; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, and 4 grandchildren. He had retired as a School Principal for Fox School District, Arnold, MO. Services: Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and Wednesday, June 5, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., St. Paul UCC, Columbia, IL. Services Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul UCC, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia, IL, 62236, or, of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63132. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 3, 2019
