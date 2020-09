Triplett Ronald "Ronnie"

59, of Florissant MO, passed away Aug, 29, 2020. Ronnie is survived by his partner Eryn Tyre, fur babies Rex and Rocky, siblings Rod(Jan), Shelia, Gary (Denise) and Kevin (Carol). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family where he resided in Florida.

Services: Ronnies Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 27, 2020 at Trigg Banquet Center, 300 O'Fallon Plaza 63366, 11a-2p.