Stoff, Ronald W.

Stoff, Ronald W., entered Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Ron was ex-husband and friend of Margaret A. Stoff; father of Ronald M. (Devon) Stoff and daughter of Tammy Stoff (Witzig); loving Grandfather of Jeremy Ahlemeyer, Tommy Witzig (Samantha), and Joseph Witzig; Great-Grandfather of soon to arrive Waylon R. Ahlemeyer; dear son of the late Merrill and Vera Stoff; dear brother of Sharon Yamnitz; dear brother-in-law of Michael Yamnitz; dear uncle of Chris and Steven Yamnitz; dear neighbor and friend to many.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at New Haven Hospice for the loving care given to Ron during this time. Their care provided Ron with comfort and peace in his final days.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton, MO, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, August 5th, 11 a.m. - 1:00 pm followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Park, Gravois Rd.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Ron's name are appreciated: New Haven Hospice Care of New Haven, MO www.nhhospicecare.org and/or Missouri Dept of Conservation www.mdc.mo.gov