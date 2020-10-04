Geiger, Ronald Walter

of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was 87.

Ron was born on June 17, 1933 to Peter and Bertha Geiger of Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from Pontiac High School, where he met his future wife and love of his life, Nancy Calhoun. Ron then graduated with a degree in Business Administration from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Flint, Michigan in 1954. Ron and Nancy married in 1955.

Ron was a beloved husband to Nancy and compassionate father to his two daughters, Anne Gau and Kathy Gentry, and later a loving, supportive and wonderful Papa to his two granddaughters, Brooke and Casey Gentry.

Ron, Nancy and their two daughters moved to St. Louis from Rochester, Michigan in 1968, where Ron continued his career with General Motors in the truck and coach division selling buses to cities across the country.

Known for his quick wit, gentle demeanor and wry sense of humor, Ron brightened the lives of all those he encountered. He will be missed by his family and many friends. A lifelong lover of sports, Ron enjoyed playing (and following) baseball, hockey, softball, tennis, golf and also played in a bowling league during his early married life.

Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; his daughter Anne Gau and her husband Jim of Dade City, Florida; his daughter Kathy Gentry, and her husband Boyd of Denver, Colorado and granddaughters Brooke Gentry of Boston, Massachusetts and Casey Gentry of New York, New York; his brother and sister, Peter Geiger of Georgetown, Texas and Carol Geiger of Michigan (as well as many furry and feathered "grandchildren"). He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Ver Sluis Geiger, his father, Peter C. Geiger, and his brother, John Geiger.

Ron's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the many doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, whose dedicated care and compassion made his last days comfortable.

Services: A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, St. Luke's Hospital, or the Salvation Army. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.