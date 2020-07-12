Rebore, Ronald William, Sr.

Age 77, died on July 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents William and Harriet Rebore. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Sandy (nee Ostoin); son Ron Rebore, Jr. (Megan Daly); daughter Lisa Hamel; grandsons Will and Henry Rebore; grandsons Luke, Joe, and Max Hamel; granddaughter Tessa Hamel; brother William Rebore, Jr. (Joyce); sister Debra Happel (Ted); sister-in-law Jane Lavin; brother -in-law Jim Ostoin (Vickie); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron's life was dedicated to his family, friends, and work.

Ron grew up in North St. Louis City and attended Prep South High School and subsequently entered the seminary to become a Catholic priest. After completing Cardinal Glennon College Seminary with degrees in Philosophy and English, he left the seminary for a career in secondary education. Spanning over decades, he served as a high school teacher, high school guidance counselor, superintendent for Valley Park School District, assistant superintendent for business and finance for Lindbergh School District, and assistant superintendent and superintendent for Special School District.

Ron earned a Ph.D. in School Business and Administration from Saint Louis University (SLU). He served as a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), Washington University, and SLU. With over 40 publications he earned a full professorship in SLU's Department of Educational Leadership and Higher Education. He served as the associate dean for academic affairs at SLU's Graduate School as well as chair on several boards including MOASBO, YMCA of the Ozarks, and the Aquinas Institute of Theology.

Ultimately, Ron loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Many people professionally and personally sought out his advice and mentorship. As a scholar he was influenced by the lives and works of St. Augustine of Hippo, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Thomas More, and St. Ignatius of Loyola. His deep faith in Christ set the foundation for how he lived his life and how he treated and served others. His knowledge, intellect, wisdom, leadership, and gentleness influenced countless people. His love for eating, drinking, watching films, laughing, joking, and enjoying life was infectious.

Services: A private funeral Mass was celebrated with immediate family members at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valley Park and internment at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of Ron's life for his family and friends will be scheduled on a future date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (314-881-6024), Parkinson's Disease Foundation (800-457-6676), Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province (314-361-7765).