Jones, Ronald Wilson

Born March 30, 1943, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie Jones (nee Stricker), dear father of Joelle Podgorny and Jennifer (Ron) Werth, dear grandfather of Ron (Alissa) Podgorny, Jordan and Jillian Podgorny, Allison and Kristin Steinbrueck, Robbie Werth and great grandfather of Olivia and Mila Podgorny, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

Ron was a retired minister of the New Apostolic Church of Affton, a retired educator and A+ Co-Ordinator, high school athletic coach, and avid Cardinals and Blues fan.

Services: Private family memorial service; go to stlouiscremation.com for full obituary.

Memorial donations suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5004