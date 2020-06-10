Ramsey, Rooney

(nee McCarthy), age 91, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Lawrence "Larry" Neil Ramsey who preceded her in death September 3, 2017; dear mother of Beth Kacic and Lynne Ramsey; grandmother of Kimberly (Blair Bridwell) Kacic, Debra (Brian) Bishop and Brett Ausubel; great-grandmother of Malakai, Makaylee and Lucas.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m. to service time. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.