Rooney Ramsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rooney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ramsey, Rooney

(nee McCarthy), age 91, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Lawrence "Larry" Neil Ramsey who preceded her in death September 3, 2017; dear mother of Beth Kacic and Lynne Ramsey; grandmother of Kimberly (Blair Bridwell) Kacic, Debra (Brian) Bishop and Brett Ausubel; great-grandmother of Malakai, Makaylee and Lucas.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m. to service time. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved