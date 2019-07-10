Rosa Stricker

Stricker, Rosa L. St. Louis - Rosa Lee Stricker, a long-time resident of the St. Louis area, passed away peacefully at 86 on the 29th of June at Park Place Senior Living. Rose was predeceased in death by her parents, Bill & Kate Holstine and two brothers Johnny and Joe Holstine. Rose leaves behind her husband Alan Henry Stricker, Sister, Imogene Thixton, along with many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces & nephews. Services: A memorial service will be held on July 15, at 11:00 am, at Memorial Park Chapel & Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
