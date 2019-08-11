Voisey, Rosalie D.

(nee Henton), aged 65 of Lemay, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She enjoyed her family, classic 1967 Camaro, music and the companionship of her cats. Everyone who knew Rose will remember her for her unique sense of humor and fun loving spirit. She was proud of being a long term cancer survivor. She was thoughtful and always remembered birthdays and anniversaries of close family members with a greeting card. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward Voisey, two sons, Mike (Rachel) Breckle, Bob, Jr. (Sheila) Breckle, and four grandchildren, Yasmin Schaaf, Justin, Paige, and Arlo Breckle. She is also survived by her former husband, Bob Breckle, Sr., her brothers and a sister; Paul Henton (Marsha Washington), Dave (Barb) Henton, Dan (Joi) Henton, Ken Henton, and Cindy (Rick) Blankenship. Rose also has five step-children that survive her; Paul, Chris, Charlie, Julia and Elizabeth Voisey, as well as her nieces and nephews Jenn (Jim) Ballmann, Sheri, Mike, Ashleigh, Danielle and Nick Henton, great-nephews Michael L. Ballmann, Brandon and Corey Henton, and numerous other relatives and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Shirley Henton, her daughter Melanie Rose Breckle, a nephew Matthew Blankenship, and great-niece Annie Henton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Health. The Celebration of Life for Rose will be private. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com