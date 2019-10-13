Rosalie J. Mueller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie J. Mueller.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr.
63021, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr.
63021, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mueller, Rosalie J.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Theodore Mueller, mother of Carleen (Greg), Richard (Gayle), Marianne (Patrick), Peggy (Thom) and the late Robert, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs. Oct. 17 at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., 63021. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See www.k-brothers.com for more info.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.