Mueller, Rosalie J.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Theodore Mueller, mother of Carleen (Greg), Richard (Gayle), Marianne (Patrick), Peggy (Thom) and the late Robert, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs. Oct. 17 at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., 63021. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See www.k-brothers.com for more info.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS